PREP FOOTBALL=

Akron 54, Denver Christian 12

Aurora Central 42, Gateway 0

Boulder 43, Mountain Range 0

Chatfield 50, Golden 49

Dakota Ridge 56, Wheat Ridge 6

Denver South 42, Centaurus 6

Eaton 27, University 20

Erie 46, Greeley West 7

Front Range Christian School 46, Lyons 18

Holy Family 42, Frederick 35

Manual 34, Sheridan 0

Mead 48, Skyview 8

Merino 40, Caliche 6

Ponderosa 57, Heritage 0

Poudre 28, Horizon 21

Pueblo East 44, Pueblo Central 0

Ralston Valley 33, Lakewood 0

Rock Canyon 21, Mountain Vista 14

Vail Christian 46, Gilpin County 0

Valor Christian 48, Highlands Ranch 6

Windsor 19, Silver Creek 14

Yuma 10, Burlington 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northglenn vs. Fort Collins, ccd.

