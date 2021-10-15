PREP FOOTBALL=
Akron 54, Denver Christian 12
Aurora Central 42, Gateway 0
Boulder 43, Mountain Range 0
Chatfield 50, Golden 49
Dakota Ridge 56, Wheat Ridge 6
Denver South 42, Centaurus 6
Eaton 27, University 20
Erie 46, Greeley West 7
Front Range Christian School 46, Lyons 18
Holy Family 42, Frederick 35
Manual 34, Sheridan 0
Mead 48, Skyview 8
Merino 40, Caliche 6
Ponderosa 57, Heritage 0
Poudre 28, Horizon 21
Pueblo East 44, Pueblo Central 0
Ralston Valley 33, Lakewood 0
Rock Canyon 21, Mountain Vista 14
Vail Christian 46, Gilpin County 0
Valor Christian 48, Highlands Ranch 6
Windsor 19, Silver Creek 14
Yuma 10, Burlington 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northglenn vs. Fort Collins, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
