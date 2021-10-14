PREP FOOTBALL=

All Saints 48, Oasis Christian 14

Andrew Jackson 44, Episcopal 14

Avant Garde 48, Everglades Preparatory Academy 8

Boone 49, Tohopekaliga 0

Braddock 31, Varela 27

Champagnat Catholic 28, Benjamin 23

Christopher Columbus Catholic 49, Coral Reef Senior 0

Clearwater 61, Anclote 6

Forest Hill 16, Park Vista Community 10

Fort Pierce Westwood 29, Martin County 28

Glades Central 14, Dwyer 13

Glades Day 17, Olympic Heights 13

Godby 29, Pensacola 0

Hialeah Gardens 10, Miami Sunset 6

Homestead 47, Doral Academy Charter 6

Jupiter Christian 56, St. Edward's 28

Miami Ferguson 14, Reagan/Doral 0

Miami Killian 49, St. Brendan 0

Miami Norland 13, Belen Jesuit 7

Miami Northwestern 49, South Miami 20

Miami Washington 25, North Miami Beach 0

Newberry 28, Eastside 14

Pinellas Park 49, Hollins 6

Plantation 51, Boyd Anderson 8

Rutherford 34, Bozeman School 20

Santaluces 13, John I. Leonard 0

Seffner Christian 49, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21, Somerset-Canyons 3

South Fork 42, Suncoast 0

Stranahan 26, Boynton Beach 7

TRU Prep 36, Miami Intl 16

Western 91, Taravella 0

Westland Hialeah 23, American 20

Westminster Academy 27, North Broward 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Michael Catholic, Ala. vs. Lighthouse Christian, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you