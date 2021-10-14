PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints 48, Oasis Christian 14
Andrew Jackson 44, Episcopal 14
Avant Garde 48, Everglades Preparatory Academy 8
Boone 49, Tohopekaliga 0
Braddock 31, Varela 27
Champagnat Catholic 28, Benjamin 23
Christopher Columbus Catholic 49, Coral Reef Senior 0
Clearwater 61, Anclote 6
Forest Hill 16, Park Vista Community 10
Fort Pierce Westwood 29, Martin County 28
Glades Central 14, Dwyer 13
Glades Day 17, Olympic Heights 13
Godby 29, Pensacola 0
Hialeah Gardens 10, Miami Sunset 6
Homestead 47, Doral Academy Charter 6
Jupiter Christian 56, St. Edward's 28
Miami Ferguson 14, Reagan/Doral 0
Miami Killian 49, St. Brendan 0
Miami Norland 13, Belen Jesuit 7
Miami Northwestern 49, South Miami 20
Miami Washington 25, North Miami Beach 0
Newberry 28, Eastside 14
Pinellas Park 49, Hollins 6
Plantation 51, Boyd Anderson 8
Rutherford 34, Bozeman School 20
Santaluces 13, John I. Leonard 0
Seffner Christian 49, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21, Somerset-Canyons 3
South Fork 42, Suncoast 0
Stranahan 26, Boynton Beach 7
TRU Prep 36, Miami Intl 16
Western 91, Taravella 0
Westland Hialeah 23, American 20
Westminster Academy 27, North Broward 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Michael Catholic, Ala. vs. Lighthouse Christian, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com