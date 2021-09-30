PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Community 67, Olympic Heights 0
Cardinal Newman 65, Suncoast 0
City of Life 44, Academy at the Lakes 0
Dade Christian 27, Somerset Silver Palms 0
Estero 44, LaBelle 0
Immaculata-La Salle 47, Somerset South Homestead 6
Miami Palmetto 42, Southwest Miami 6
North Marion 43, Eastside 13
Pine Crest 19, Archbishop McCarthy 13
Southwest Florida Christian 49, Marco Island 0
Wellington 43, Royal Palm Beach 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sneads vs. Graceville, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
