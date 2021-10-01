PREP FOOTBALL=

Airline 36, Southwood 14

Alexandria 41, Winona, Miss. 15

Amite 40, Lakeshore 28

Avoyelles 40, Winnfield 12

Booker T. Washington 21, Washington-Marion 8

Buckeye 47, LaSalle 19

Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit

Captain Shreve 46, Parkway 21

Country Day 63, Thomas Jefferson 0

Covington 35, Fontainebleau 0

Donaldsonville 40, Kentwood 6

East Ascension 48, Walker 28

Easton 55, M.L. King Charter 6

Grand Lake 13, Basile 6

Grant 43, Pine Prairie 36

Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0

Live Oak 50, Frederick Douglass 0

Loreauville 27, Kaplan 20

Lutcher 57, South Terrebonne 28

Madison Prep def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit

Ouachita Christian 25, St. Frederick Catholic 7

Ponchatoula 49, Northshore 7

Port Allen 20, White Castle 13

Rayville 18, Delhi Charter 12

Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0

Sumner 55, Haynes Academy 0

University (Lab) 57, Glen Oaks 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you