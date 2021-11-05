PREP FOOTBALL=
Bay Springs 36, Lumberton 0
Biggersville 47, Ashland 0
Brandon 38, Pearl 7
Brookhaven 45, South Jones 23
Cleveland Central 52, Greenville 12
Clinton 28, Murrah 0
D'Iberville 34, St. Martin 20
DeSoto Central 35, Lewisburg 22
East Central 42, Vancleave 35
French Camp 33, Leake County 24
George County 34, Long Beach 7
Gulfport 27, Biloxi 19
Hernando 24, Olive Branch 20
Holmes County Central 14, Vicksburg 12
Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19
Madison Central 48, Oxford 7
McEvans 54, McAdams 6
Natchez 36, Florence 34
New Hope 42, Saltillo 7
Oak Grove 55, Northwest Rankin 39
Ocean Springs 38, Harrison Central 13
Okolona 38, Falkner 8
Pascagoula 54, Hancock 46
Pearl River Central 28, West Harrison 7
Picayune 42, Gautier 14
Richton 44, Salem 0
Ridgeland 27, Canton 6
Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15
Simmons 72, Coldwater 0
Smithville 33, Thrasher 0
South Delta 41, West Bolivar 0
South Panola 42, Center Hill 9
Southaven 21, Horn Lake 7
Starkville 14, Grenada 10
TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14
Taylorsville 40, Resurrection Catholic 14
Terry 13, Petal 7
Tupelo 14, Germantown 10
Warren Central 31, Meridian 21
West Jones 24, Wayne County 19
