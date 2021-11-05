PREP FOOTBALL=

Bay Springs 36, Lumberton 0

Biggersville 47, Ashland 0

Brandon 38, Pearl 7

Brookhaven 45, South Jones 23

Cleveland Central 52, Greenville 12

Clinton 28, Murrah 0

D'Iberville 34, St. Martin 20

DeSoto Central 35, Lewisburg 22

East Central 42, Vancleave 35

French Camp 33, Leake County 24

George County 34, Long Beach 7

Gulfport 27, Biloxi 19

Hernando 24, Olive Branch 20

Holmes County Central 14, Vicksburg 12

Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19

Madison Central 48, Oxford 7

McEvans 54, McAdams 6

Natchez 36, Florence 34

New Hope 42, Saltillo 7

Oak Grove 55, Northwest Rankin 39

Ocean Springs 38, Harrison Central 13

Okolona 38, Falkner 8

Pascagoula 54, Hancock 46

Pearl River Central 28, West Harrison 7

Picayune 42, Gautier 14

Richton 44, Salem 0

Ridgeland 27, Canton 6

Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15

Simmons 72, Coldwater 0

Smithville 33, Thrasher 0

South Delta 41, West Bolivar 0

South Panola 42, Center Hill 9

Southaven 21, Horn Lake 7

Starkville 14, Grenada 10

TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14

Taylorsville 40, Resurrection Catholic 14

Terry 13, Petal 7

Tupelo 14, Germantown 10

Warren Central 31, Meridian 21

West Jones 24, Wayne County 19

