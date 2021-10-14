PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 30, Patterson 6

Digital Harbor 32, Reginald Lewis 0

Dunbar 44, Edmondson-Westside 0

Forest Park 8, Baltimore Douglass 6

Fort Hill 48, Smithsburg 20

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 12, Edgewood 8

Havre de Grace 42, North East 0

Kent County 50, Snow Hill 12

Lake Clifton 22, Carver Vo-Tech 0

Owings Mills 50, Woodlawn 0

Perry Hall 45, Catonsville 14

Queen Annes County 35, Stephen Decatur 34

Reservoir 13, Centennial 7

South Hagerstown 33, Williamsport 32

Wicomico 35, Parkside 0

