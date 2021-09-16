PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 36, Springfield 14

Ascension Catholic 30, Hannan 8

Brother Martin 8, East Ascension 7

C.E. Byrd 24, Maumelle, Ark. 21

Lake Arthur 12, Elton 6

Patterson 41, Central Catholic 18

Prairie View 40, Claiborne 22

Rummel 12, Slidell 11

University (Lab) 35, Dunham 0

Welsh 28, Hamilton Christian Academy 14

West St. Mary 48, Northside 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Higgins vs. Hammond, ccd.

S. B. Wright vs. Cohen, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

