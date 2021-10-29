PREP FOOTBALL=
Columbine 20, Pomona 6
Estes Park 66, Prospect Ridge Academy 24
Evergreen High School 42, Littleton 8
Fort Collins 45, Mountain Range 6
Fort Morgan 23, Northridge 20
Golden 41, Bear Creek 27
Grandview 32, Arapahoe 13
Holy Family 49, Skyview 0
J.K. Mullen 42, Lakewood 0
Monarch 21, Greeley Central 12
Overland 50, Hinkley 6
Prairie 57, Otis 14
Pueblo East 21, Canon City 7
Pueblo South 35, Pueblo Central 6
Regis Jesuit 34, Douglas County 24
Roosevelt 53, Niwot 6
Standley Lake 50, Wheat Ridge 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
