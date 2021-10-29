PREP FOOTBALL=

Columbine 20, Pomona 6

Estes Park 66, Prospect Ridge Academy 24

Evergreen High School 42, Littleton 8

Fort Collins 45, Mountain Range 6

Fort Morgan 23, Northridge 20

Golden 41, Bear Creek 27

Grandview 32, Arapahoe 13

Holy Family 49, Skyview 0

J.K. Mullen 42, Lakewood 0

Monarch 21, Greeley Central 12

Overland 50, Hinkley 6

Prairie 57, Otis 14

Pueblo East 21, Canon City 7

Pueblo South 35, Pueblo Central 6

Regis Jesuit 34, Douglas County 24

Roosevelt 53, Niwot 6

Standley Lake 50, Wheat Ridge 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you