PREP FOOTBALL=
Basile 42, Elton 13
Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, Capitol 0
Bogalusa 43, Albany 0
C.E. Byrd 35, Parkway 24
Cedar Creek 51, Sicily Island 6
Central Catholic 41, Centerville 0
D'Arbonne Woods 42, Beekman 8
DeRidder 34, Buckeye 0
East Beauregard 40, Merryville 34
East Jefferson 47, King 6
Ehret 51, Bonnabel 13
Franklin 30, West St. Mary 6
Frederick Douglass 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Jena 34, Caldwell Parish 12
Kennedy 19, Terrebonne 10
Kentwood 41, Independence 6
Logansport 40, Block 0
M.L. King Charter 32, S. B. Wright 12
Madison Prep 72, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
McDonogh #35 50, Sci Academy 12
NDHS 47, Welsh 7
Northshore 41, Fontainebleau 20
Oak Grove 47, Delhi 14
Ouachita Christian 55, River Oaks 0
Parkview Baptist def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Patterson 20, Berwick 19
Pearl River 35, Springfield 16
Slaughter 36, Thrive 12
South Lafourche 54, Morgan City 10
South Plaquemines 33, Cohen 6
Southside 34, Sulphur 21
St. John 26, East Iberville 14
St. Martinville 27, Abbeville 24
Vinton 54, Pickering 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com