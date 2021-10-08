PREP FOOTBALL=

Basile 42, Elton 13

Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, Capitol 0

Bogalusa 43, Albany 0

C.E. Byrd 35, Parkway 24

Cedar Creek 51, Sicily Island 6

Central Catholic 41, Centerville 0

D'Arbonne Woods 42, Beekman 8

DeRidder 34, Buckeye 0

East Beauregard 40, Merryville 34

East Jefferson 47, King 6

Ehret 51, Bonnabel 13

Franklin 30, West St. Mary 6

Frederick Douglass 42, Booker T. Washington 0

Jena 34, Caldwell Parish 12

Kennedy 19, Terrebonne 10

Kentwood 41, Independence 6

Logansport 40, Block 0

M.L. King Charter 32, S. B. Wright 12

Madison Prep 72, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

McDonogh #35 50, Sci Academy 12

NDHS 47, Welsh 7

Northshore 41, Fontainebleau 20

Oak Grove 47, Delhi 14

Ouachita Christian 55, River Oaks 0

Parkview Baptist def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit

Patterson 20, Berwick 19

Pearl River 35, Springfield 16

Slaughter 36, Thrive 12

South Lafourche 54, Morgan City 10

South Plaquemines 33, Cohen 6

Southside 34, Sulphur 21

St. John 26, East Iberville 14

St. Martinville 27, Abbeville 24

Vinton 54, Pickering 8

