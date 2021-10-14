PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10
Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
Aquinas Catholic Triangular=
Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20
David City def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-15
Central Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18
Pool B=
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20
East Husker Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23
Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 21-15, 17-15
Elkhorn North Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-15
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17
Play-in=
Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Meridian Triangular=
Meridian def. Cross County
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com