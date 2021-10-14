PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10

Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Aquinas Catholic Triangular=

Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20

David City def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-15

Central Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15

Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21

Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18

Pool B=

York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20

East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 21-15, 17-15

Elkhorn North Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-15

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17

Play-in=

Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward

Lou-Platte Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19

Meridian Triangular=

Meridian def. Cross County

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17

