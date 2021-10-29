PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 31, Montgomery Academy 21

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14

Bullock County def. Carver-Birmingham, forfeit

Calera 31, Chelsea 21

Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Cottage Hill 17, Saint Luke's Episcopal 12

DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2

Deshler 41, Colbert County 0

East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34

Excel 54, Monroe County 8

Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Gordo 43, Pickens County 14

Greensboro 20, Greene County 18

Hueytown 58, Spain Park 21

Jackson Olin 48, Wenonah 7

Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7

LaFayette 30, Beulah 0

Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20

Minor 35, Woodlawn 14

Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

New Hope 47, Hubbard 38

Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Pelham 10, Homewood 7

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13

Section 53, Woodville 6

Slocomb 58, Geneva County 14

Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14

St. Paul's 24, Vigor 20

Sulligent 43, South Lamar 20

Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14, OT

Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

West Point 69, Curry 20

White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you