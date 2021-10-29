PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 31, Montgomery Academy 21
Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8
Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16
Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14
Bullock County def. Carver-Birmingham, forfeit
Calera 31, Chelsea 21
Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7
Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0
Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0
Clements 54, Hatton 30
Cottage Hill 17, Saint Luke's Episcopal 12
DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2
Deshler 41, Colbert County 0
East Lawrence 37, Sheffield 34
Excel 54, Monroe County 8
Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19
Fairhope 49, Murphy 18
Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7
Gardendale 27, Florence 14
Gordo 43, Pickens County 14
Greensboro 20, Greene County 18
Hueytown 58, Spain Park 21
Jackson Olin 48, Wenonah 7
Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7
LaFayette 30, Beulah 0
Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20
Minor 35, Woodlawn 14
Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7
Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7
New Hope 47, Hubbard 38
Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8
Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14
Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Pelham 10, Homewood 7
Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8
Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13
Section 53, Woodville 6
Slocomb 58, Geneva County 14
Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14
St. Paul's 24, Vigor 20
Sulligent 43, South Lamar 20
Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14, OT
Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
West Point 69, Curry 20
White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
