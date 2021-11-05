PREP FOOTBALL=
Avant Garde 30, Somerset Silver Palms 6
Boca Raton Community 39, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 49, Bishop McLaughlin 14
Dunnellon 28, West Port 12
Escambia 42, Pensacola 7
Flagler Palm Coast 40, Matanzas 0
Hollins 20, Tarpon Springs 12
IMG Academy White 49, Clarkson, Ontario 0
Lincoln 19, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 6
Mandarin 26, Fletcher 20
Marianna 20, North Bay Haven 0
Nease 39, Westside 0
Ocala Vanguard 52, Ocala Forest 12
Olympic Heights 50, West Boca Raton Community 0
Pinellas Park 49, Bayshore 21
Rocky Bayou Christian 28, St. Francis 16
Sandalwood 33, First Coast 14
Sarasota Riverview 21, Charlotte 14
South Miami 48, Miami Springs 0
St. Andrew's 29, Pine Crest 7
St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Largo 14
Tavares 35, Foundation Academy 10
Westland Hialeah 34, Miami Ferguson 14
SSAC 11-Man 3A=
Semifinal=
St. Edward's 17, Fort Myers Canterbury 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com