PREP FOOTBALL=

Avant Garde 30, Somerset Silver Palms 6

Boca Raton Community 39, Fort Pierce Westwood 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 49, Bishop McLaughlin 14

Dunnellon 28, West Port 12

Escambia 42, Pensacola 7

Flagler Palm Coast 40, Matanzas 0

Hollins 20, Tarpon Springs 12

IMG Academy White 49, Clarkson, Ontario 0

Lincoln 19, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 6

Mandarin 26, Fletcher 20

Marianna 20, North Bay Haven 0

Nease 39, Westside 0

Ocala Vanguard 52, Ocala Forest 12

Olympic Heights 50, West Boca Raton Community 0

Pinellas Park 49, Bayshore 21

Rocky Bayou Christian 28, St. Francis 16

Sandalwood 33, First Coast 14

Sarasota Riverview 21, Charlotte 14

South Miami 48, Miami Springs 0

St. Andrew's 29, Pine Crest 7

St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Largo 14

Tavares 35, Foundation Academy 10

Westland Hialeah 34, Miami Ferguson 14

SSAC 11-Man 3A=

Semifinal=

St. Edward's 17, Fort Myers Canterbury 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

