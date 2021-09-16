PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Amherst def. Alma, 25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11
Beatrice def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 28-26, 25-18, 25-12
Cross County def. Heartland, 3-0
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14
Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10
Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Osceola def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Arapahoe Triangular=
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11
Arthur County Triangular=
Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-10
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12
Gordon-Rushville Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20
Loomis Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-18
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Fifth Place=
Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
B Division=
Third Place=
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Nebraska City Triangular=
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25
Omaha Benson Triangular=
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17
Omaha Bryan Triangular=
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16
South Platte Triangular=
South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
Stanton Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-21, 25-20
Walthill Triangular=
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14
Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-10
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-15
