PREP FOOTBALL=
Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12
Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7
Brentsville 35, Skyline 6
Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7
Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14
Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27
Churchland 36, Manor High School 6
Clarke County 14, Luray 0
Courtland 28, Eastern View 7
East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
Graham 46, Blacksburg 7
Grundy 52, Twin Valley 26
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Park View-Sterling 12
James Monroe 40, Caroline 0
King George 37, Spotsylvania 0
Lee High 48, John Battle 0
Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15
Meridian High School 71, Manassas Park 0
Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21
North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0
Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0
Orange County 27, Goochland 24
Prince George 29, Petersburg 12
Riverbend 35, Stafford 0
Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0
Strasburg 34, Page County 12
Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13
Surry County 64, Park View-South Hill 42
Sussex Central 26, Brunswick 22
Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7
Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
Woodgrove 38, Independence 22
Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoebus vs. Gloucester, ccd.
