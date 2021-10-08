PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7
Bear Creek 14, Chatfield 10
Columbine 56, Lakewood 13
Fairview 20, Rocky Mountain 14
Far Northeast 25, Overland 22
Fort Morgan 52, Niwot 27
Gunnison 33, Colo. Springs Christian 20
Idalia 47, Prairie 42
Legacy 35, Poudre 14
Northridge 13, Mountain View 0
Pomona 17, Ralston Valley 3
Pueblo South 2, Canon City 0
Rampart 30, Coronado 23
Sierra 26, Mitchell 7
ThunderRidge 35, Mountain Vista 16
Widefield High School 42, Thornton 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com