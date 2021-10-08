PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7

Bear Creek 14, Chatfield 10

Columbine 56, Lakewood 13

Fairview 20, Rocky Mountain 14

Far Northeast 25, Overland 22

Fort Morgan 52, Niwot 27

Gunnison 33, Colo. Springs Christian 20

Idalia 47, Prairie 42

Legacy 35, Poudre 14

Northridge 13, Mountain View 0

Pomona 17, Ralston Valley 3

Pueblo South 2, Canon City 0

Rampart 30, Coronado 23

Sierra 26, Mitchell 7

ThunderRidge 35, Mountain Vista 16

Widefield High School 42, Thornton 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

