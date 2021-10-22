PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada West 42, Lakewood 21

Bear Creek 49, Wheat Ridge 12

Brighton 28, Windsor 18

Brush 70, Fort Lupton 0

Castle View 42, Mountain Vista 41

Chaparral 35, Douglas County 32

Denver South 39, Aurora Central 21

Eaton 31, Severance 0

Englewood 2, Alameda 0

Fort Collins 42, Adams City 12

Fountain-Fort Carson 30, Pueblo West 10

Jefferson 56, Sheridan 0

Mesa Ridge 14, Rampart 6

Northridge 53, Skyview 0

Riverdale Ridge 41, John F. Kennedy 18

Thornton 27, Palmer 23

Vail Christian 34, Rangely 12

Westminster 40, Mountain Range 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

