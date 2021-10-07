PREP FOOTBALL=
Borah 28, Owyhee 21
Kimberly 22, Wood River 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
PREP FOOTBALL=
Borah 28, Owyhee 21
Kimberly 22, Wood River 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
East Hampstead - Richard B. Mezquita, 82, of East Hampstead, died September 19, 2021, at the Exeter Hospital. Dick is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years and their five children, Lynne Paradis, Scott (Anne) Mezquita, Carrie (Patrick) McDonough, Brad (Karen) Mezquita, Matthew Mezquita and H…