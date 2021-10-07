PREP FOOTBALL=

Avant Garde 58, Jupiter Christian 38

Blanche Ely 22, Boyd Anderson 21

Boynton Beach 63, John I. Leonard 16

Buchholz 34, Gainesville 3

Cocoa 19, Dr. Phillips 15

Colonial 41, Lake Buena Vista 0

Cypress Creek-Orlando 21, Horizon 7

East River 42, Windermere 6

Edgewater 41, Winter Park 35

Escambia 26, Ft. Walton Beach 7

Eustis 28, South Lake 19

Fernandina Beach 31, Santa Fe 28

Fort Myers 22, Cape Coral 7

Golden Gate 21, IMG Academy Blue 13

Goleman 40, Miami Sunset 0

Hilliard 32, Providence 21

Homestead 39, Hialeah 0

Lake Mary 49, Lyman 14

Largo 22, Boca Ciega 20

Lehigh 14, Charlotte 7

Lighthouse Christian 8, Taylor County 2

Lincoln 42, Leon 0

Mainland 43, Benjamin 20

Miami Central 56, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Miami Coral Park 28, Reagan/Doral 6

Miami Northwestern 27, Miami Norland 12

Miami Palmetto 52, South Dade 7

New Smyrna Beach 35, Winter Springs 0

Oak Hall 18, Harvest Community School 12

Ocala Christian Academy 58, Academy at the Lakes 7

Ocoee 51, East Ridge 0

Orlando University 40, Orlando Freedom 23

Oviedo 43, Hagerty 14

Pinellas Park 44, St. Petersburg 10

Sanford Seminole 34, Lake Brantley 16

Seminole Osceola 24, Palm Harbor University 10

South Miami 14, North Miami 10

St. Edward's 42, Cornerstone Charter 6

St. Petersburg Northeast 42, Countryside 7

Timber Creek 47, Olympia 28

Wekiva 25, Evans 19, OT

West Orange 44, Boone 7

Westland Hialeah 26, Hialeah Gardens 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hawthorne vs. American Collegiate, ppd.

Santa Fe vs. P.K. Yonge, ccd.

