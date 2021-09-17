PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 57, Decatur 7
Bellarmine Prep 42, Curtis 27
Enumclaw 60, Washington 14
Freeman 21, Deer Park 0
Glacier Peak 49, Woodinville 7
Mary Knight 44, Washington School For The Deaf 2
Riverside 35, Newport 0
Timberlake, Idaho 37, Colville 8
Toledo 47, Stevenson 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kettle Falls vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
