PREP FOOTBALL=
Axtell 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 22
Bayard 74, Hemingford 2
Deshler 88, Lewiston 68
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Southern Valley 8
Elkhorn South 28, Gretna 20
Garden County 60, Morrill 14
Hitchcock County 54, Maxwell 0
Humphrey St. Francis 38, CWC 8
Lincoln Southeast 35, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 3
South Platte 70, Banner County 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com