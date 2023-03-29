All Times EDT

Thursday, March 30

MLB

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

