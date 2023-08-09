All Times EDT
Thursday, August 10
MLB
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Houston at New England, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
At Wellington, New Zealand
Spain vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Friday local)
