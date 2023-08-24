All Times EDT

Thursday, August 24

MLB

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1st game, 12:10 p.m. (susp. from 8/23)

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 2nd game, after comp. of susp. game

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

