All Times EDT
Thursday, August 24
MLB
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1st game, 12:10 p.m. (susp. from 8/23)
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 2nd game, after comp. of susp. game
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
