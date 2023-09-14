All Times EDT
Thursday, September 14
MLB
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
NFL
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 22 Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
