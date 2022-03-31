KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Exercised the club option on the contract of manager Mike Matheny for the 2023 season.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Reassigned INF Tim Beckham to minor league camp.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Dexter Fowler on a minor-league contract.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Caleb Baragar, INF Drew Ellis and RHP Luis Frias to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Keynan Middleton and OF Alek Thomas to minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned RHP Jacob Bosiokovic to minor league camp. Optioned C Ali Sanchez and 1B Juan Yepez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Francisco Perez to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Akeel Morris.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Moses Brown to a two-way contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Announced the addition of Nikki Blue and Cinnamon Lister as assistant coaches.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Shy Tuttle to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Spencer Stastney to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned F Tyce Thompson to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo and G Cory Schneider from Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Nick Perbix to a one-year, entry-level contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev to Toronto (AHL) from Newfoundland (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Daniil Miormanov and G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released RW ALexis D'Aoust from his professional tryout (PTO) and reassigned him to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed G David Hrenak to an amateur try-out contract (ATO). Signed LW Andre Lee.
ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Josh Lopina to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Matthew Helickson from Newfoundland (ECHL). Released G Talor Joseph from his amateur try-out contract (ATO).
UTICA COMETS — Released LW Luke Stevens from his professional try-out contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Steve Jandric to standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Kelly Ann Livingstone to a one-year contract.
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Signed F Valerie Gauvin to a one-year contract.
