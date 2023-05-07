Detroit Tigers (15-17, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-24, fifth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-4, 6.39 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -195, Tigers +164; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis is 5-13 at home and 10-24 overall. The Cardinals are 4-18 in games when they have allowed a home run.
Detroit has a 15-17 record overall and a 7-10 record in road games. The Tigers have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI while hitting .302 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-37 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.
Javier Baez has three home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI while hitting .259 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, .238 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 18 runs
Tigers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)
Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
