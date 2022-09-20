BALTIMORE — Joe Jimenez and Javier Báez have been through this before, trying to keep their heads in the game when their hearts are 2,000 miles away. Not that it ever gets easier.
“I’m talking to my family all the time,” Jimenez said before Tuesday's game. “Trying to stay focused on baseball, of course. That is our job. But at the same time, they’re on my mind. Everyone in Puerto Rico, lots of family, they are in my thoughts and prayers. Hopefully it gets better soon.”
Back in 2017, Jimenez and Báez were in the U.S. while Hurricane Maria thrashed its way through their island, killing more than 3,000. Now, almost five years later to the day, Hurricane Fiona has flooded the streets, knocked down trees, swept away houses and cars, and knocked out the power grid.
“The whole country is impacted by all the flooding,” Jimenez said. “People are losing houses and everything they had. At least for me, my family, we didn’t have that much (damage). There was some flooding in the house and around us, but the surrounding areas got it much worse.
“Personally, we didn’t get it that bad but there’s a lot of people who have lost everything. It’s just terrible.”
Jimenez’s parents live there and two of his brothers are there presently, as well. As of Tuesday morning, it was still raining and power had not been restored. According to national reports, three people have died and more than 1,000 have been rescued.
“I would say that the power system wasn’t even restored 100 percent from 2017 and now this happens again,” Jimenez said. “It’s crazy.”
Báez, whose family lives near the Jimenez family in Puerto Rico, is giving away free meals to those who have been affected.
In an Instagram post Monday, he wrote: "All those families who are in need of a hot meal can stop by @taquizapr in Toa Baja and we will serve it to you for FREE!! If your community is affected and you're in need of a hot meal, you can call 787-665-2323 (Joshua) or stop by @taquizapr and we will make all the arrangements. Blessings to all of you!"
