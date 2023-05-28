Chicago White Sox (22-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-26, second in the AL Central)
Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -114, White Sox -105; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.
Detroit has a 12-11 record at home and a 24-26 record overall. The Tigers are 9-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Chicago has a 10-19 record in road games and a 22-32 record overall. The White Sox have a 19-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has nine doubles, two triples and five home runs while hitting .292 for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 12-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.
Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .271 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 walks and 13 RBI. Tim Anderson is 9-for-38 with three RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs
White Sox: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
