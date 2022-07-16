CLEVELAND — There is rain in the forecast for Sunday. No jury would convict the Tigers for rooting for a deluge.
Their pitching staff is in tatters after veteran starter Michael Pineda endured the worst of his 178 career starts, giving up eight runs in two innings as the Tigers were routed by the Cleveland Guardians, 10-0, Saturday at Progressive Field.
With a bullpen start planned for Sunday, relievers had to eat five innings. And reinforcements are limited. There are no healthy pitchers on the 40-man roster, so to add a pitcher, a corresponding 40-man roster move would be necessary.
Pineda didn’t have command of his slider or change-up and the Guardians were teeing off on his sub-90-mph fastball.
Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the second. Pineda gave up a two-run double to Amed Rosario and an RBI double to Myles Straw.
The carnage continued against rookie right-hander Angel De Jesus, making his second big league appearance and the first since April 23. After a scoreless third, he got the first two outs in the fourth. Then he threw a 92-mph sinker over the heart of the plate to Josh Naylor.
That ball ended up in the shrubs in center field, a 414-foot home run. And De Jesus didn’t record another out. He hit two batters and gave up two singles before leaving with the bases loaded.
Will Vest cleaned up that mess and pitched a scoreless fifth. Joe Jimenez and Jason Foley each worked a scoreless inning.
Harold Castro, who started the game at third base, pitched the eighth — a scoreless eighth. It was the fourth time this season he's pitched for the Tigers, the seventh in the last two seasons.
Lefty Tyler Alexander is expected to be the first reliever used Sunday. The club's leverage relievers will be available — Alex Lange, Michael Fulmer, Andrew Chafin and All-Star closer Gregory Soto.
Alexander hasn't thrown more than 40 pitches in an outing since April, so the Tigers might have to bring in a fresh arm.
The Tigers offense had one shot to do some damage and it was in the first inning, before Pineda even threw a pitch. They loaded the bases with two outs against starter Cal Quantrill. Riley Greene and Castro singled and Eric Haase walked.
After a mound visit by Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, Jonathan Schoop swung at the first pitch and grounded out to second.
The Tigers mustered three hits the rest of the way, with the ultimate humbling of Castro getting thrown out at the plate in the ninth trying to score on a double by Haase, down 10-0.
If ever there was a team in dire need of a full All-Star break it’s the spiraling Tigers. They have lost eight of their last nine and have fallen a season-worst 18 games under .500 (37-55).
Of course, because of the rejiggered, post-lockout schedule, they don’t get a “break.”
“More like a couple of days off,” manager AJ Hinch said.
While most teams will be enjoying a couple extra days off, the Tigers will be flying to Oakland for a doubleheader next Thursday.
“No one is thrilled about playing this dumb doubleheader. Whoever scheduled that, that can never happen again. It’s the only time of the year where you can kind of try to get back on track and try to start fresh and all of a sudden we have a doubleheader.”
