Detroit Tigers (15-18, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-18, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA, .91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -196, Tigers +165; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.
Cleveland has a 6-9 record in home games and a 16-18 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Detroit has a 7-11 record in road games and a 15-18 record overall. The Tigers have gone 9-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.
Javier Baez has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .259 for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 4-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by two runs
Tigers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
