North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.