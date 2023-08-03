ARLINGTON, Texas — In this age of instant baseball history lessons, we learned before Thursday’s 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox had even finished that Max Scherzer’s nine strikeouts were the most in a Ranger debut in more than 30 years. Apparently, Jamie Moyer delivered 13 on Apr. 8, 1989.
(If you’re curious about what Nolan Ryan might have done that week, it was eight strikeouts in five innings in his Texas debut two days before Moyer. But ol’ Nolan got rollin’ six days later when he struck out 15 Brewers).
Scherzer is Major League Baseball’s active strikeout leader and although he began the day 2,400 behind Ryan (closing that gap to 2,391), I can see the first hopeful signs of a love affair between Rangers fans and the 39-year-old big-game pitcher. No one, of course, has ever been more beloved in Arlington than Ryan. But even in the ‘70s, the club worked its way through Ferguson Jenkins, Gaylord Perry and Bert Blyleven — all members of the 3,000-strikeout club when they were finished — before it even sniffed the idea of playoff baseball.
Times have changed. The 2023 Rangers have inhabited first place all but one day this season and even if that half-game lead over Houston they carried into Thursday’s play is the thinnest of possible margins, Scherzer was brought here to lead that postseason pursuit. After escaping a dismal season with the New York Mets, Scherzer is not unaware of the situation, even if Thursday marked the first time he had ever pitched in Globe Life Park.
”We’re in a pennant race now. This is what’s fun,’’ Scherzer said. “You need to win almost every single game. At least that’s the mentality. We took care of business in this series.’’
The Rangers swept the White Sox, which is part of the reason I think we need to withhold judgment on Scherzer’s first game as a Ranger. Sure, he threw a bunch of strikeouts — just one shy of his season high with the Mets — but I can also tell you he threw the fewest strikeouts among Rangers starters in this series. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning both whiffed 11, and it’s fair to say the White Sox, who sold off all usable parts before the trade deadline, have one foot in the offseason already. Rangers pitchers chalked up 42 strikeouts in the three-game sweep.
In fact, Chicago scored just one run the first two nights here, so the 3-spot Scherzer surrendered in the first inning qualified as an extreme outburst from the visitors’ dugout. Singles found their way just over the right side of the infield, just over the left side, just between the gloves of Josh Smith and Marcus Semien up the middle. Chicago scored three runs while barely exceeding the highway speed limit in exit velocity.
”He couldn’t have had worse luck early,’’ Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He gave up seven hits and six of them found holes. Just shows how tough he is because he regrouped, re-set and gave us six innings and a chance to win.’’
Believe him only if you choose, but Scherzer, whose ”maniacal focus” was brought up by Bochy, said these kinds of games are fun.
”When you’re pitching six or seven innings and they’re hitting balls at people and you’re striking guys out, that’s when pitching is easy. You find out about yourself when things don’t break your way,’’ Scherzer said. “End of the second inning today, I’m laboring, no joke about it. You throw 55 pitches in just two innings and you’re tired.
“About the fourth inning I got my legs back under me and was able to get some zeroes up on the board. Obviously the offense was able to hit a couple of homers and that’s what’s fun because everyone had a hand in it. We won as a team.’’
There’s a different sense about this club now with Scherzer producing a quality start Thursday and another newcomer, Jordan Montgomery, slated to start Friday night against the Miami Marlins. Montgomery does not have Scherzer’s resume, but he has been the better NL pitcher this season, and without a doubt, this club needed to add two arms at the deadline.
“We feel like we have coverage now if something happens,’’ Bochy said. “It makes your starting pitching stronger and it makes it deeper. We’ve got Martin Perez down in the bullpen now, and we’ll get Nate (Eovaldi) back soon. I think (the trades) do a ton for us.’’
Without the deadline moves engineered by GM Chris Young, the club would have had a struggling Perez starting against Chicago Thursday and maybe Cody Bradford Friday. Even with Scherzer not having been entirely spot-on with the Mets, the upgrade he and Montgomery represent is considerable.
Pennant race, division race, however you wish to view it, the Rangers and Max Scherzer are in it now.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
