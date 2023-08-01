DALLAS — Rangers general manager Chris Young can unplug his phone now. He added catcher Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh prior to Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline, but for the most part, the hectic last few days were all about the pursuit of pitching. With Texas, it’s always about the pursuit of pitching.
The club added Max Scherzer from the Mets and Jordan Montgomery from the Cardinals which, by my count, means Young has signed or traded for six starting pitchers since last November. Might not be enough, given Houston’s deadline addition of Justin Verlander, a Cy Young Award winner in Astros colors last season.
It didn’t have to be this way. In fact, it was not supposed to be this way. Does anyone recall the names of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and Cole Winn? Not all that long ago in the Rangers’ planning, these three were supposed to be the pitchers coming to the rescue in some fashion in 2023. Winn was the 15th overall pick back in 2018 as a high schooler and the Rangers went in big on the Vanderbilt pair — Leiter second overall in ‘21 and Rocker third overall in ‘22 — as the organization assured fans the days of having to go out and acquire all the starting pitching were over.
How’s that plan working?
Maybe while the baseball world is bashing the Mets for turning Scherzer, Verlander and others loose, we should at least recognize they stepped away from Rocker after drafting him 10th in 2021. Some clubs didn’t view him as a first-rounder in ‘22 due to his limited arsenal and high risk. The Rangers grabbed him with the third pick. He had Tommy John surgery in May which means his first full minor league season won’t be until 2025 when he’s 25.
Leiter is at least remarkably consistent. A 5.54 ERA in Frisco last season, a 5.51 ERA in Frisco this year. I know wins are out of date in the modern stats world, but doesn’t it tell us something when a pitcher has five wins in 37 minor league starts? Leiter frequently fails to last five innings because he walks hitters at a 5.9 per nine-inning rate. Alarming although Winn can beat it.
Winn sat at the head of the prospect class two years ago but he has lost his way in Round Rock in horrible fashion. He had a 6.51 ERA there last season and sits at 7.23 now after being shoved to the bullpen. With a staggering 146 walks in 192 innings, those darned robot umps are squeezing him.
I realize other names — Owen White, Dane Acker, Josh Stephan — can now be viewed as the club’s top pitching prospects, but it feels a lot like musical chairs. And when you go this high in the first round for pitchers that aren’t even on the horizon for helping the big league club, it places the same stress on Young that Jon Daniels felt for so many years.
Martín Pérez was a homegrown pitcher but he wandered around the majors before coming back to Texas as a free agent last year. Dane Dunning came in the Lance Lynn trade in 2020. Jon Gray was a ‘21 free agent. Young signed Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney as free agents after trading for Jake Odorizzi last winter.
That’s an absurd number of pitchers (and amount of money, in some cases) to have to chase because an organization can’t develop its own. It could be that Verlander is a big difference maker for Houston, but that club signed Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy in 2015 and drafted Hunter Brown in 2019 and those guys contributed either to last year’s World Series rings or as rotation members this season.
The Rangers completely lack that foundation. Maybe they have enough bats to overcome all this, but the constant pursuit of other teams’ pitchers feels like an uphill battle this organization has waged for far too long.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.