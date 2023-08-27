ARLINGTON, Texas — It starts with the reminder that the NFL draft is not what you think it is. Or at least it’s not what it’s cracked up to be.
When the Cowboys acquired a quarterback taken third in the 2021 draft Friday night, it did not mean that the competition was on or that a new sheriff was in town. It meant there is a new third-stringer in town, and I wasn’t even sure about that Saturday night watching Will Grier — now targeted for release — marching up and down the field for four touchdowns while throwing for 305 yards in a 31-16 win over the Raiders.
Is the Cowboys’ brain trust positive that Trey Lance is better than that?
The 49ers gave up on a player that they spent three first-round picks to obtain, settling for the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick in 2024 and being happy with it. At one time, Head coach Mike Shanahan looked at Lance and saw the future of the NFL. After two seasons and a training camp, he looked at Lance and saw someone who could not beat out Sam Darnold, much less last year’s seventh-round pick, Brock Purdy.
A quarterback failing to deliver after being picked near the top of the draft is the oldest story in the league. In between Peyton Manning and Joe Burrow being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in a draft, Tim Couch, David Carr, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield all went No. 1, too. We might even throw the injured and, shall we say, mercurial Kyler Murray into that discussion of iffy propositions, too. It is discussed as being an “inexact science” but, when it comes to quarterbacks, the NFL draft behaves more like a roulette wheel.
So the Cowboys took a spin this weekend, and it didn’t cost much, although even fourth-round picks are viewed as precious goods. The fairly low price means there is absolutely no chance of Lance being a disaster in Dallas, even though that’s exactly what he was with four starts in two years for San Francisco. Lance is seen as a gifted runner, although his 235 yards rushing came on a 4.4 average that is nothing special from the quarterback position. His 54.9% completions might have worked in 1983 but not 2023.
Young quarterbacks in this league must demonstrate an ability to make plays and be available. Lance has gone 0-for-2.
Even though he was the No. 3 selection in 2021, it’s a surprise to realize Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has acquired players picked even higher seven times. I’m not talking about players the club selected first like Troy Aikman or second like Tony Dorsett and Randy White, but players chosen elsewhere.
The three No. 1 overall picks that came here all arrived during the brief Bill Parcells era. Quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe and Vinny Testaverde were signed by Dallas at the tail end of their careers while wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson came via trade for Joey Galloway. These were neither brilliant moves, nor awful ones. They accomplished very little beyond the quarterbacks setting the stage for Tony Romo.
The No. 2 overall picks present a mixed bag. Tony Casillas started at defensive tackle for Super Bowl-winning teams. Guard Leonard Davis started every game for four seasons and made the 2007 Pro Bowl. On the other hand, former Texas A&M linebacker Quentin Coryatt was done by the time he got to Dallas and quarterback Ryan Leaf was several years and a prison stint away from getting his life in order.
I don’t have any problem with the Cowboys spinning the wheel on Lance. Even Shanahan admitted that the jury remains out.
“We’d love to keep him until eventually it works out,” he said Friday night after the trade, “but that clock ran out here.”
The problem for Dallas is that the timing doesn’t really make sense, either.
Jones said Saturday, “Quarterbacks are a precious commodity in the NFL. We should have in the wings a quarterback on the come.”
It’s not that different from statements Jones was making here in 1989 shortly after buying the team and drafting both Aikman and Steve Walsh.
”In the NFL, being rich is being quarterback-rich,” Jones said back then, even if it made no real sense to take two rookies. New Orleans GM Jim Finks helped the Cowboys escape that fix, and Aikman did the rest.
In this case, Dak Prescott is seven years older than Lance, but what does that even mean? I would say only Dak’s biggest detractors — perhaps those who envision him repeating as the league leader in interceptions — think that the Cowboys will be moving on from Prescott in two years. And if that’s not the case, will Jones pick up that fifth-year option on Lance and just keep him around indefinitely?
If the Cowboys had more preseason games remaining, we would at least get a glimpse of Lance, but that’s not happening. Just like in San Francisco, that clock has run out here, too, and it will be left to a highly inexperienced quarterback — Lance threw 318 passes in his entire North Dakota State career, about five games‘ worth of throws for Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech — to develop with no practice time at all.
It will be a shock if Cowboys fans see him on the field in 2023. But no more shocking than the quickness Shanahan and GM John Lynch showed Friday night in punting on their enormous mistake at the 2021 draft.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.