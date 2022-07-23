In this photo provided by Milo Stewart Jr. and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, from left to right, Perry Smith, granddaughter of the late Jack Graney, who received the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting, writer Tim Kurkjian, who was honored with the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Career Excellence Award, Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, BBWAA president Larry Stone, and Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch pose on stage at the Opera Theater in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 23, 2022. .