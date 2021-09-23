FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow (85) watches on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. At far left is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Tebow is confident Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around despite an 0-2 start.“I just think that they have to stay the course and continue to work to improve,” Tebow said Thursday, Sept. 23, in an interview for next week’s AP Pro Football Podcast. Tebow’s attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jaguars this summer after nearly six years away from the game ended following one preseason game.