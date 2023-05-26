On Tuesday, the Timberlane Owls defeated Winnacunnet for the first time in eight years by a 16-4 score. Senior Braidon Bowman led the offense with seven goals and on assist. The win improved the team's record to 13-2.
"We’ve had some good success for a couple of years now," said head coach Ken Blaszka. "This right now is our best team. And it's cool. No matter what happens, and it has nothing to do with the talent, nobody can take that from the (players). We got some great talent along with new guys who don’t have that much experience. But a great example of do your job. Bowman has been lighting the lamp all year and (goalie Brady) Marston and the defense have been shutting down opponents. We're excited to finish the season strong and head into the playoffs with a head of steam."
Playing strong in front of Marston includes Logan Johnson, Liam Corman and Trevo Rego. Offensively, Bowman and Jack Condon have led the way.
"We knew that we were going to be a pretty good team this season but had three senior starters go down before we even started. We got thin fast, so we had to really work on getting everybody up to speed," said Blaszak. "We knew that Portsmouth and Derryfield were going to be tough but still had to take care of business against the second tier of Division 2. Portsmouth and Derryfield are clearly the one and two so it was about making sure we established ourselves as the number three. We had a good tough win against St. Thomas. We went there and grinded a big win there. Had a bad loss to Derryfield but rebounded the next day against Dover. That was big for us. It didn’t give us time to pout about it. Since then, we’ve been pretty dominant and crisp.”
RANGERS MAKE PROGRAM HISTORY
Last Wednesday, Methuen defeated Woburn, 13-6, in a non-league game, which gave the Rangers their ninth win of the season, qualifying the team for the Division 1 state tournament for the second straight year. The nine wins also is the most by any team in program history.
"Getting the most wins in program history and qualifying for the second year in a row is very exciting for the program and a true testament to the players," said head coach Jason Symmes. "Methuen Lacrosse has always been an uphill battle against a very tough MVC conference. We wouldn't be where we are without people like Ed Brandt who started the program and people like Joel Fatretra, Bill Bryant and Mike Ruffini have put so much time and energy into the youth program. The thing that gets me most excited is having a few dozen players coming on Tuesday for the alumni game to play against the current varsity team. We have six-plus current college players and along with other alumni coming down and to me that is what it is all about at the end of the day, the players."
In the win over Woburn, Joey Casarano led the offensive attack with five goals and two assists.
Last Friday, Methuen edged out Tewksbury 9-7 and sophomore attack Jared Cripps led the way with 5 goals, which helped push him past 100 career points. He currently has 44 goals and 15 assists this season.
"He is the heart and soul of offense and a calm presence for his teammates. He does everything the right way and has unlimited potential. We look forward to the years he has left with us here in Methuen,” said Symmes.
BUSY WEEK FOR NORTH ANDOVER
Last Friday, in a battle against previously No. 9 ranked Chelmsford, the Scarlet Knights came away with a convincing 12-4 win. That victory set up Tuesday's must-win with Billerica, however, the Knights were defeated in that contest, and ended in a four-way tie with Chelmsford, Billerica and Andover for the league title.
In the win over the Lions, head coach Steve Zella said that senior midfielders Ean LaRochelle and Max Cho “dominated the face-off X circle', senior defenseman Tyler Fay was “an absolute warrior all over the field, completely dominating his matchup the entire game and senior goalie Matt Roy “locked it down between the pipes with 16 saves.”
BISHOP CLOSING OUT GREAT CAREER
It doesn't appear as if Haverhill will qualify for the state tournament with a 6-10 record and a No. 40 ranking, however, the Hillies have enjoyed some recent success including an 11-6 victory over Lowell. Sophomore Patrick McGowan had a big performance with four goals and four assists.
Senior John Bishop added an assist in that win, but he improved a great deal offensively from last year's two goals and seven assists to this year's 26 goals and 33 assist performance.
"One of the biggest increases in production I’ve seen in my ten years of coaching," said head coach Jeff Wasson. "His offensive output helped more than double the teams Goals Per Game and record the second most goals in a season in the last fifteen years. He has also been a phenomenal leader, saying all the right things, and leading by example when our team needed it. He’s earned the nickname Big Game Bishop."
