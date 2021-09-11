NORTH CONWAY — Surprising Timberlane roughed up Kennett, 41-0, Friday night to improve to 2-0.. Junior Harrison Bloom booted 38 and 34-yard field
goals and was perfect on PATs.
Timberlane owned the line of scrimmage with Dom Pallaria (14-141, 1 TD), Dan Post (4-72, 1 TD( and Eddie DiGiulio (10-69) leading the attack. QB Dom Coppeta contributed two TD runs while attempting just three passes on the night.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald hailed the play of linebackers
Cooper Kelley and Joe Shivell and tackler Evan Roeger in the shutout.
Fitzgerald said, "For the second week in a row, we were able to outphysical the other team."
That's to the tune of an 84-0 victory margin in the two games. Kennett dropped its second straight lopsided game.
They hope to do it for the third week in a row when the Owls play their home opener Friday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Merrimack Valley (1-1).
Timberlane 41, Kennett 0
Timberlane (2-0): 17 7 10 7 — 41
Kennett (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Dan Post 38 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
Dom Pallaria 65 run (Bloom kick)
Bloom 34 field goal
Second Quarter
Dom Coppeta 5 run (Bloom kick)
Third Quarter
Coppeta 7 run (Bloom kick)
Bloom 38 field goal
Fourth Quarter
Eddie DiGiulio 6 run (Bloom kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Dom Pallaria 14-141, Dan Post 4-72, Eddie DiGiulio 10-69, Dom Coppeta 5-22, N. Kellan 1-8, G. Shivell 1-(-1)
PASSING: Dom Coppeta 1-3-56, 1 int
RECEIVING: E. Stewart 1-56