NORTH CONWAY — Surprising Timberlane roughed up Kennett, 41-0, Friday night to improve to 2-0.. Junior Harrison Bloom booted 38 and 34-yard field

goals and was perfect on PATs.

Timberlane owned the line of scrimmage with Dom Pallaria (14-141, 1 TD), Dan Post (4-72, 1 TD( and Eddie DiGiulio (10-69) leading the attack. QB Dom Coppeta contributed two TD runs while attempting just three passes on the night.

Coach Kevin Fitzgerald hailed the play of linebackers

Cooper Kelley and Joe Shivell and tackler Evan Roeger in the shutout.

Fitzgerald said, "For the second week in a row, we were able to outphysical the other team."

That's to the tune of an 84-0 victory margin in the two games. Kennett dropped its second straight lopsided game.

They hope to do it for the third week in a row when the Owls play their home opener Friday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Merrimack Valley (1-1).

Timberlane 41, Kennett 0

Timberlane (2-0): 17 7 10 7 — 41

Kennett (0-2):  0 0  0 0 —  0

First Quarter

Dan Post 38 run (Harrison Bloom kick)

Dom Pallaria 65 run (Bloom kick)

Bloom 34 field goal

Second Quarter

Dom Coppeta 5 run (Bloom kick)

Third Quarter

Coppeta 7 run (Bloom kick)

Bloom 38 field goal

Fourth Quarter

Eddie DiGiulio 6 run (Bloom kick)

 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Dom Pallaria 14-141, Dan Post 4-72, Eddie DiGiulio 10-69, Dom Coppeta 5-22, N. Kellan 1-8, G. Shivell 1-(-1)

PASSING: Dom Coppeta 1-3-56, 1 int

RECEIVING: E. Stewart 1-56

