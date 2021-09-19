PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — George Fochive scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 68th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night.
The Timbers (11-10-4) moved into fifth place in the Western Conference and extended their undefeated streak to five games.
Dairon Asprilla had an early goal for Portland. Cristian Arango tied it on a penalty in the first half, his fifth straight game with a goal.
Los Angeles (9-10-6) had won three in a row. It had an eight-game winless streak this summer to drop to 11th in the standings, but rebounded and went into the game in eighth, just a point back of Portland and Minnesota.
Portland went ahead in the 21st minute on Asprilla’s header. But a short time later a handball in the box gave LAFC a penalty that Arango buried. Portland’s Sebastian Blanco was handed a yellow card for arguing that the ball hit him on the side, not on the arm. It was Arango’s fifth straight game with a goal.
UNION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat Orlando City.
Jamiro Monteiro played a one-touch pass to Pzybylko for a first-time finish from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.
Kai Wagner also scored for Philadelphia (9-7-8). The Union snapped a three-game unbeaten streak and won for just the second time since Aug. 4.
Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored for Orlando City (10-7-8). It has lost three straight following a seven-game unbeaten streak.
MONTREAL 2, FIRE 0
MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 60th minute, James Pantemis made four saves and Montreal beat Chicago.
With the win, Montreal (10-8-7) moved past Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (6-14-5) had an own goal.(backslash)