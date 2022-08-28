INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Brady is ready. And with him under center — any center — the Bucs are steady.
His age or personal circumstances may change, but his dominance doesn’t.
Making his debut after missing two preseason games and 11 days of training camp, the 45-year-old played only one series Saturday night but looked razor sharp starting against the Colts.
He completed 6 of 8 passes with one drop for 44 yards. He played with tempo. He connected on a 20-yarder to Julio Jones, who was among the half-dozen players he threw the ball to.
Everything is ready for Brady and Bucs.
That is, if they can find somebody to snap the football to him.
Long after Brady exited Saturday’s 27-10 loss, center Robert Hainsey injured his ankle and had to leave the game in the second quarter.
The second-year pro from Notre Dame is replacing Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who could miss the season with a significant knee injury he sustained the second day of training camp.
To make matters a little worse, center/guard Nick Leverett left the game with a shoulder issue. Hainsey’s ankle injury didn’t appear that serious as he remained on the sideline.
The Bucs only planned to play Brady one series if it went well and they stuck to it.
Coming out in an up-tempo, no-huddle attack, Brady picked the Colts apart. His first pass attempt was dropped by Tyler Johnson. Mike Evans drew a pass interference penalty for 9 yards on his second try. Brady’s third pass, also to Evans, was broken up.
Then Brady caught fire. He connected with Cam Brate for 7 yards. Then Johnson for 10. Brady feathered a 20-yard pass down the right sideline to Jones for 20. After that, it was quick strikes for short yardage to Jaelon Darden, Leonard Fournette and Brate again.
Eleven plays, 66 yards.
Ryan Succop ended Brady’s night by making a 30-yard field goal.
Bring on the Dallas Cowboys.
Was there ever any doubt that Brady would be ready to go? In his 23rd season, missing what amounted to about three or four practices for personal reasons didn’t do anything except maybe refresh his arm.
Something else to consider:
The Bucs played most of their starters on defense to start the game and they performed well against Matt Ryan and the Colts.
After Ryan scrambled for a first down, Devin White stopped Colts running back Deon Jackson for no gain. On the next play, Lavonte David blitzed and sacked Ryan for a 7-yard loss.
Sure, the offensive line may be a concern. But even without right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is out with a strained oblique, no one came close to laying a glove on Brady.
That’s not to say the Bucs don’t have some issues to address.
Their special teams are a mess. The return game — whether it’s Darden or rookie Rachaad White — still is underperforming.
Succop likely won the kicking job by making his only field-goal attempt while Jose Borregales missed from 52 yards.
The Bucs were trying a lot of combinations in kick coverage Saturday but not much really worked.
Colts defensive back Dallis Flowers returned the second half kickoff 53 yards. That was followed by some poor tackling on the next play when quarterback Sam Ehlinger weaved his way through the Bucs defense for a 45-yard touchdown run.
But the only thing that mattered Saturday is that Brady was back.
He was decisive. He was dominant. He was the same Brady that instantly makes his team a Super Bowl contender.
©2022 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
