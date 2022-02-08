This section is about Tom Brady and his retirement.
You will see in this special section about the future Hall of Fame quarterback, thousands of words, mostly complimentary, relating to him being the sport’s greatest winner.
And it is deserved.
There is something about him that is different, as you’ll read.
It wasn’t all roses, but sports never is. Losing begets winning. Or the other way around.
But this is as good a space as any to talk about the elephant in the room, sometimes, when it comes to Tom Brady – his relationship with Bill Belichick.
All you need to know, as is noted here, that Brady’s closest friends, teammates and family call him “Tommy.”
Belichick called him Tom.
In other words, they weren’t drinking buddies.
That’s probably more to do with Belichick, who is a tricky character to figure out. He’s not always completely comfortable in public or private settings.
He’s not that kind of guy.
Former Patriots coach Bill Parcells is on record as saying Belichick’s late dad, Steve, was as outgoing as they come. He could tell stories and black-slap with the best of them.
Belichick, we’ve come to find out, was more like his mom, who was reportedly more on the quiet side.
But that’s a discussion for another day, Brady and Belichick were the greatest duet to ever perform on the NFL stage.
Great players win championships. A few at least. Sometimes even one. Brady guided teams to seven of them, six with Belichick by his side.
I’m guessing here that Brady appreciates Belichick more today, on Feb. 11, 2022, than at any point before.
The last year in Tampa Bay was a tough one. Brady wasn’t only the franchise, future-Hall-of-Fame quarterback, but he was the leader of the team.
It is obvious that head coach Bruce Arians was no Belichick when it came to discipline. He was, admittedly, a players’ coach, who entrusted his players with policing themselves.
Well, that’s good in fairyland, maybe for a year, but teams that compete or even win back to back Super Bowls have to be tougher and more disciplined than they were the year before.
It’s called a bull’s-eye and it’s on the front and back of the defending Super Bowl champion’s team jersey.
It’s why Belichick rants and raves after the many ring ceremonies the Patriots had.
Old news. Yesterday’s news. New team. New players. New goals. Etc., etc.
Having Belichick allowed Brady to lead the offense, really the skilled players, instead of 80 football operations people.
That’s too tiring.
And then there are people like Antonio Brown, who go off the rails.
Remember, it was Brady who saved Brown’s behind from ruins. So what does Brown do? He rips Brady for being a fake friend.
Personally, I believe Brown’s crazy episode was the last straw. It wasn’t worth it.
Brady has suffered enough from ludicrous claims about filming the St. Louis Rams practices, Deflategate and that fake incident where Kraft Sports Enterprises was allegedly filming Bengals signals on the sidelines.
At 44, having accomplished what he accomplished, it wasn’t worth it any more.
There will be a time when Brady and Belichick will go out for a beer, maybe two or three or more.
The record books are changed, maybe forever, because of what they did together be it wins, yards, Super Bowls, touchdowns, game plans, whatever.
They can talk about what they accomplished, together, with others included.
And the ultimate team players and ultimate winners can appreciate the other guy in public and private … like they should.
