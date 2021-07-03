Times donates million photos to Cape Ann Museum

They say a photograph is worth a thousand words.
So when the Gloucester Daily Times donated one million photos that capture daily life on the island to the Cape Ann Museum, it was only right to wonder … How many words is that worth?
Thousands and thousands of copies of the Times between the years 1980 and 2005, to be exact.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to permanently archive our photo collection from the Gloucester Daily Times at the Cape Ann Museum,” Times Editor David Olson said in prepared statement. “Local journalism captures the important moments of communities, and we’re glad to ensure access to these images — some award-winning, some historic, some simply relatable — for future generations on Cape Ann.
“It’s also important for Times journalists to know their work matters as a chronicle of history,” he added. “Everyone benefits from this arrangement — the Times, the museum, and our community.”
The collection is primarily centered around photographic negatives on 35mm film and digital images on compact disks and memory cards. Also included are photographic prints from earlier decades as well as the vast newspaper clipping “morgue” which gives insight into 20th century newspaper journalism.
As is the case with all photograph collections in the CAM Library & Archives’ care, it will be fully accessible and available to researchers. The Times retains its rights to the images.
“This is an extraordinary repository of photography capturing Cape Ann’s illustrious history, and it shows how irreplaceable local journalism is in chronicling our communities,” said Oliver Barker, the museum’s director, in the statement. “We cannot thank the Gloucester Daily Times and North of Boston Media Group enough for recognizing the historic value of their photography over the years and understanding why it is so vital to protect and preserve these images in perpetuity.”
The Times is part of the newspaper group that also owns The Eagle-Tribune.
Since it was founded in 1888, the Gloucester Daily Times has been documenting the region's activities with the work of well known photographers including Amy Sweeney, Cristin Gisler Bradley, Paul Bilodeau, Josh Reynolds, Mike Dean, and Bart Piscitello.
According to a release by the museum, digitizing of select images has already begun, and the museum will be integrating many of these into upcoming exhibits, through future issues of its online periodical, CAM Connects, and in 2023 will be host a large-scale exhibition at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green looking at over three decades of Gloucester Daily Times photojournalism. For now, the collection is being stored, preserved, and categorized at the climate-controlled James Center.
“Many photograph collections that come to the museum are usually very specific in scope, covering a certain event, by a specific photographer, or a certain time period,” said Trenton Carls, the museum’s librarian and archivist, in the statement. “With this expansive collection, the museum will be able to share the stories of an entire generation of people and almost three decades worth of events and moments from our community.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705.