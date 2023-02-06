BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey is the offensive player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team, while Shiner defensive back Dalton Brooks and Albany defensive back Wyatt Wyndam share defensive honors.
Bussey, who also was the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football player of the year, rushed for 2,596 yards on 184 carries (14.1 avg.) with 46 touchdowns and the junior threw for 2,177 more yards with 26 touchdowns for the 14-1 Bears who lost to Refugio in the Division I semifinals.
Brooks, who signed with Texas A&M, had 120 tackles and five interceptions for the 11-3 Comanches. He also rushed for 2,530 yards with 37 TDs. Wyndam, who led Albany to the Division I state title, had 140 tackles and five interceptions for the 14-2 Lions. The junior also broke up 11 passes.
Albany’s Denney Faith was the coach of the year. The longest-tenured coach in the state, who came to Albany in 1987, has 344 victories.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Jared Cook, Frankston, 5-11, 210, sr.; Rey Ramirez, Wellington, 5-10, 190, sr.
Tackles – J.R. Moore, Refugio, 6-0, 220, sr.; Zane Waggoner, Albany, 6-2, 245, jr.
Center – Blake Strickland, Wellington, 5-11, 230, sr.
Wide receivers – Diontay Ramon, Hawley, 6-3, 185, jr.; Jordan Tally, Wink, 6-4, 170, sr.; Derek Lancaster, Three Rivers, 6-0, 155, jr.
Tight end – Brody Emert, New Home, 6-2, 205, sr.
Quarterback – Terry Bussey, Timpson, 5-11, 187, jr.
Running backs – Austin Cumpton, Hawley, 6-0, 225, sr.; Ja’Deriun Bell, Mart, 5-10, 190, soph.; Peyton Brown, Tolar, 6-2, 230, soph.
Fullback – Paxton Hancock, Centerville, 6-0, 205, sr.
All-purpose – J’Koby Williams, Beckville, 5-11, 176, jr.
Place-kicker – Devon Bindel, Muenster, 5-10, 190, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Braylon Gonzales, Refugio, 5-11, 185, sr.; Monte Swaner, Mart, 6-0, 235, jr.; Adam Hill, Albany, 6-2, 210, jr.; Clayton Hadley, Simms James Bowie, 6-3, 190, sr.
Linebackers – Hez Parker, Hawley, 5-9, 210, sr.; Kaleb Brown, Refugio, 5-9, 180, jr.; Logan Addison, New Home, 6-0, 190, jr.; Will Scott, Hawley, 5-11, 180, sr.
Secondary – Isaiah Avery, Refugio, 6-1, 175, jr.; Wyatt Wyndam, Albany, 6-0, 165, jr.; Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 6-2, 190, sr.; (tie) Kanon Gibson, Wink, 6-2, 195, sr.; Matthew Rosas, McCamey, 5-7, 150, sr.
Punter – Jovani Rockmore, Olney, 6-1, 205, sr.
Utility – Javarion Williams, Corrigan-Camden, 5-9, 174, sr.
Kick returner – DJ McClelland, Granger, 6-1, 194, sr.
Offensive player of the year – Bussey, Timpson Defensive player of the year – (tie) Brooks, Shiner and Wyndam, Albany Coach of the Year – Denney Faith, Albany
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Mason Hughes, Joaquin, 6-0, 225, sr.; (tie) Micah English, Beckville, 6-0, 225, jr.; Easton Fulton, Rosebud-Lott, 6-3, 318, sr.
Tackles – Peyton Jurgajtis, Falls City, 6-3, 310, jr.; Kolt Dieterich, Riesel, 6-6, 280, sr.
Center – Brady Davis, Beckville, 5-11, 230, jr.
Wide receivers – Vosky Howard, Timpson, 6-0, 185, jr.; Damian Barragan, Sunray, 5-8, 150, jr.; Ernest Campbell, Refugio, 5-8, 135, jr.
Tight end – Jordan Nation, Wellington, 6-3, 170, sr.
Quarterback – (tie) Rodey Hooper, Hawley, 6-2, 190, sr. Logan Jenkins, Collinsville, 5-10.5, 130, jr.
Running backs – Brody Eaves, Price Carlisle, 5-9, 150, sr.; Coy Lefevre, Albany, 6-1, 205, sr.; Kyle Maxfield, Bangs, 5-7, 180, sr.
Fullback – Jordan King, Refugio, 5-9, 205, soph.
All-purpose – Keegan Gilbreath, Seymour, 5-9, 155, jr.
Place-kicker – Jose Valverde, Granger, 6-0, 170, soph.
Defense
Linemen – Evonjre Donnell, Archer City, 5-10, 195, jr.; Alfred Wilkerson, Cooper, 6-4, 220, jr.; Mason Berry, Tolar, 6-0, 230, sr.; Hunter Goodwin, Mason, 6-1, 185, sr.
Linebackers – Tyler Lane, Timpson, 5-10, 190, jr.; Abram Ross, Mart, 5-10, 210, jr.; Garrett Trevino, Collinsville, 5-8.5, 220, soph.; Camron Walker, Crawford, 5-11, 185, sr.
Secondary – Reed Patterson, Collinsville, 5-10, 160, jr.; Delvin Gantt, Burton, 5-11, 170, sr.; Saul Reyes, Floydada, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jonah Ross, Mart, 5-10, 155, jr.
Punter – Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 6-3, 205, sr.
Utility – Clayton Hart, Price Carlisle, 6-1, 190, jr.
Kick returner – Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Marlin, 5-11, 192, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Angel Escobedo, Corrigan-Camden, 6-4, 294, sr.; (tie) Nolan Park, Forsan, 6-1, 215, sr.; Felipe Salazar, New Deal, 5-10, 260, sr.
Tackles – Erik Castillo, Lovelady, 6-0, 260, jr.; (tie) Jesse Putnam, Wink, 6-0, 265, sr.; Jacob Werner, Shiner, 6-3, 220, sr.; James Wright, Centerville, 6-5, 315, jr.
Center – (tie) Colt Talley, Cumby, 6-0, 275, sr.; Kolton Whitton, Joaquin, 6-1, 265, sr.
Wide receivers – Clason Beasley, Thorndale, 6-3, 190, sr.; Carter Scott, Collinsville, 6-3, 170, jr Mathew Huerta, Brackettville, 6-0, 170, sr.
Tight end – Jacob Amaro, Three Rivers, 6-2, 190, sr.
Quarterback – (tie) Hunter Long, Cisco, 5-11, 185, sr.; Landyn Hack, Panhandle, 6-3, 205, sr.
Running backs – Jmaury Davis, Clarendon, 5-11, 175, sr.; Tanner Bean, Wortham, 5-10, 195, sr.; Lane Johnson, Simms James Bowie, 5-8, 170, jr.
Fullback – Jovani Rockmore, Olney, 6-1, 205, sr.
All-purpose – Joaquin Segovia, Vega, 5-11, 170, sr.
Place-kicker – Pablo Jimenez, Corrigan-Camden, 5-5, 138, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Jayden Johnson, Harleton, 6-2, 230, jr.; Brian Parker, Cushing, 5-9, 160, jr.; Gentry Caldwell, Brackettville, 6-1, 225, jr.; Colton Bosse, Chilton, 6-0, 180, jr.
Linebackers – Alex Bautista, Tioga, 6-0, 180, sr.; Levi Beavers, Honey Grove, 5-10, 205, soph.; Kadyn Burke, Corrigan-Camden, 5-7, 187, sr.; (tie) Miguel Barron, Chilton, 5-11, 180, sr.; Edgar DeLuna, Sonora, 6-1, 185, jr.
Secondary – Kole Stovall, Archer City, 6-2, 170, jr.; Nixon Folk, Wellington, 6-2, 170, jr.; London Fuentes, Albany, 6-0, 150, jr.; Luke Torbert, Crawford, 5-11, 165, sr.
Punter – (tie) Seth Stoffels, Muenster, 6-0, 160, jr.; Skylar Pipkin, Lovelady, 6-3, 170, jr.
Utility – Elijah Jackson, Archer City, 6-2, 220, jr.
Kick returner – JJ Crawford, Lovelady, 5-7, 150, sr.
