I’ve been working from home almost all my business life. Here are a few tips/recommendations I have learned, sometimes the hard way.
Home vs. Office
You must remember, it is “home-first” mentality. My office door is always open to my family unless I am on an important call or conference call.
Exercise and stretch
Being “home alone”, you can easily become a slave to your computer and office chair.
Get out of the chair at least once an hour and stretch and exercise on a floor mat. If you are really anal, you can stretch and exercise a little (yoga) while still on the phone! Learn to multi-task.
Equipment and supplies
Be sure you have all the necessary equipment and supplies that you normally have available in the office or you will go bonkers. Those could include photo copier, fax, scanner, printer, postage meter, hot spot, WiFi and Alexa.
Dueling computers
I actually have two identical laptop computers at home, totally synced to one another. If my main one has issues or goes down, I just slide over to the back up! Sometimes you just can’t afford to be out of touch or offline when business is important and immediate. You know what it is like to have your computer go down ... It ain’t pretty.
Office TV
It’s important to have a flat screen TV in your office to watch the news or sporting events. Just the background (white) noise, low volume helps to keep you sane and a little entertained.
Run or walk
Go outside for a run or a walk. Work can suck you in and become the priority vs. taking care of yourself being the priority. If you don’t get out first thing in the morning, be sure to schedule time at noon or whenever it works for you.
Food/diet
Get your children to make you breakfast or lunch. It keeps them busy and makes them feel good about themselves. Pace yourself. Being at home, you have access to food all day. Be sure you are not eating all day long!
Sleep
OK, you may have heard this from me before ... sleep is overrated. Well, I don’t actually believe that as much I get older. However, getting up early, making a cup of coffee and cranking away before the rest of the world wakes up is the greatest feeling in the world. You either get all caught up from the day before or you get a huge jump start on everyone else! Sharing time
If you do have young children, be sure to share some of your time with them. Reading, cards, games, basketball, ping-pong, puzzles, schoolwork, whatever.
The wife/mother rules so if you work along that premise, you won’t end up working outside in the shed in the backyard!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dave McGillivray of North Andover is the long-time Boston Marathon race director and has been a distance runner for 50 years.
Editor’s noteReaders and local sports personalities will be adding some spice to our sports pages over the next few months. If you have a story or opinion, related to the COVID-19 or not, send it to bburt@eagletribune.com.