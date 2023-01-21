Bellarmine Knights (9-11, 4-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 4-3 ASUN)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -7; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Lipscomb in ASUN action Saturday.
The Bisons are 9-1 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.
The Knights are 4-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bisons and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.1 points for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
Garrett Tipton is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
