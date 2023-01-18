FILE - San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon waits for the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021. The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their 14th general manager and first minority for a franchise founded in 1960. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12.