FILE - San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon waits for the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021. The Tennessee Titans completed interviews Friday, Jan. 13, with Carthon and Browns assistant GM/VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook for the team's open GM position. These are the first two candidates from outside the franchise to interview for the opening created when controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Jon Robinson on Dec. 6.