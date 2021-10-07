FILE - Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, in this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Dupree says his mind, and pride, got ahead of his body as he ignored pain in the knee he tore his ACL last December. That’s why he hasn’t played the last two games and is trying to be smarter now he’s back practicing before Tennessee visits Jacksonville.