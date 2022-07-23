FILE -Chicago Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo during the third period of the Bruins 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL preseason hockey game in Boston, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. ordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada’s 2003 men’s world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team and played in the NHL for several seasons with Nashville, Detroit, New Jersey and Chicago, issued a statement Saturday, July 23, 2022 calling for a full investigation into the “disturbing allegations.”