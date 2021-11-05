Inter Miami CF (11-17-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (22-4-7, first in the Eastern Conference)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -279, Inter Miami CF +700, Draw +404; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF visits the top team in MLS play, the New England Revolution.
The Revolution are 21-3-7 in conference games. Adam Buksa is fourth in league play with 16 goals. New England has scored 65 goals.
Inter Miami CF is 11-15-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Inter Miami CF has 24 of its 35 goals in the second half of contests.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 5-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil leads New England with 13 assists. Buksa has six goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.
Gonzalo Higuain has 12 goals and seven assists for Inter Miami CF. Federico Higuain has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.
LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 7-0-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Inter Miami CF: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: None listed.
Inter Miami CF: Kieran Gibbs (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.